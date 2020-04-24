All apartments in Mountain View
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

879 Linda Vista AVE 1

879 Linda Vista Ave · (408) 668-9200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA 94043
Moffett-Whisman

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
parking
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants. Natural sunlight, open floor plan that draws you into the cool and inviting living room, with a small cute dining room area, and showcasing the stunning gourmet kitchen with a quartz countertop & high end appliances. Enjoy the comforts of modern energy efficient double-paned windows, central heating and air conditioning, recessed lighting, and a new roof, electrical system, and plumbing. Excellent location with easy access to highways 101 & 85. and within miles of Google, Microsoft, NASA & other high tech companies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have any available units?
879 Linda Vista AVE 1 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have?
Some of 879 Linda Vista AVE 1's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 currently offering any rent specials?
879 Linda Vista AVE 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 pet-friendly?
No, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 offer parking?
Yes, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 does offer parking.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have a pool?
No, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 does not have a pool.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have accessible units?
No, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 879 Linda Vista AVE 1 has units with air conditioning.
