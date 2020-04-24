879 Linda Vista AVE 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning furnished oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven Property Amenities parking

This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants. Natural sunlight, open floor plan that draws you into the cool and inviting living room, with a small cute dining room area, and showcasing the stunning gourmet kitchen with a quartz countertop & high end appliances. Enjoy the comforts of modern energy efficient double-paned windows, central heating and air conditioning, recessed lighting, and a new roof, electrical system, and plumbing. Excellent location with easy access to highways 101 & 85. and within miles of Google, Microsoft, NASA & other high tech companies.