Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043
Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.
*2 fulll baths and a half bath downstairs (recently remodeled)
*spacious step down livingroom with fireplace
*Dining room
*Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops
* Dual pane windows 2 years old
* Washer and dryer included.
*Private patio to BBQ and enjoy the pool just throught the patio gate.
*1 car attached garage with storage, additional parking avaialble.
*Central heat and AC
Sq. feet: approx.1364
Convenient location with access to major freeways 101, 85, 237. Near employment (Shoreline Business Park, Google, Apple), shopping, parks and entertainment (Shoreline Amphitheater, downtown Mountain View).
Cross Streets: Rengstorff, Middlefield
Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com
This home is a must see. By Appointment only, please contact Jeannie at 650-224-9624
(RLNE5899818)