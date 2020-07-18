Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043



Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.



*2 fulll baths and a half bath downstairs (recently remodeled)



*spacious step down livingroom with fireplace



*Dining room



*Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops



* Dual pane windows 2 years old



* Washer and dryer included.



*Private patio to BBQ and enjoy the pool just throught the patio gate.



*1 car attached garage with storage, additional parking avaialble.



*Central heat and AC



Sq. feet: approx.1364



Convenient location with access to major freeways 101, 85, 237. Near employment (Shoreline Business Park, Google, Apple), shopping, parks and entertainment (Shoreline Amphitheater, downtown Mountain View).



Cross Streets: Rengstorff, Middlefield



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



This home is a must see. By Appointment only, please contact Jeannie at 650-224-9624



