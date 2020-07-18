All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 227 Sierra Vista.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
227 Sierra Vista
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

227 Sierra Vista

227 Sierra Vista Avenue · (650) 241-3888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 Sierra Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Sierra Vista · Avail. now

$4,400

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1364 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043

Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.

*2 fulll baths and a half bath downstairs (recently remodeled)

*spacious step down livingroom with fireplace

*Dining room

*Eat in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops

* Dual pane windows 2 years old

* Washer and dryer included.

*Private patio to BBQ and enjoy the pool just throught the patio gate.

*1 car attached garage with storage, additional parking avaialble.

*Central heat and AC

Sq. feet: approx.1364

Convenient location with access to major freeways 101, 85, 237. Near employment (Shoreline Business Park, Google, Apple), shopping, parks and entertainment (Shoreline Amphitheater, downtown Mountain View).

Cross Streets: Rengstorff, Middlefield

Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com

This home is a must see. By Appointment only, please contact Jeannie at 650-224-9624

(RLNE5899818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Sierra Vista have any available units?
227 Sierra Vista has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Sierra Vista have?
Some of 227 Sierra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Sierra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
227 Sierra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Sierra Vista pet-friendly?
No, 227 Sierra Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 227 Sierra Vista offer parking?
Yes, 227 Sierra Vista offers parking.
Does 227 Sierra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Sierra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Sierra Vista have a pool?
Yes, 227 Sierra Vista has a pool.
Does 227 Sierra Vista have accessible units?
No, 227 Sierra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Sierra Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Sierra Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 227 Sierra Vista?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Verve
1984 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Tyrella Arms
284 Tyrella Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
eaves Creekside
151 Calderon Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave
Mountain View, CA 94043
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Pet Friendly Places
Mountain View Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CA
Livermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CACupertino, CAVallejo, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity