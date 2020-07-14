2255 Showers Dr 122

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Unit 122 Available 08/01/20 Sought after Parc Crossings condo with best rent - Property Id: 322216



Sought after Parc Crossings condo in Mountain View with best rent.

Recently remodeled condo in secured building with gated underground parking.

Lovely complex with sparkling swimming pool, spa and clubhouse and greenery.

Short walk to Caltrain station, Google campus and New Village Shopping Center.

Desirable Los Altos School.

A place to call home with convenience, privacy and amenities !



FEATURES:



1 Bd + Den and 1 Ba.

Den has closet , so it can be used as 2 Bd 1 Ba (closes off with French doors).

769 sq ft living space.

Modern finishes with hardwood floor thru out.

Secured building (fob key access) with gated underground parking.

Private enclosed patio, BBQ and storage space.

New refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher.

Washer/dryer inside unit.

Central AC and heating.

Swimming pool. spa and clubhouse.

Conveniently located for easy commute and shopping.

Short walk to Caltrain station, Google campus

Photos from tenants



Please wear mask and practice social distancing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2255-showers-dr-mountain-view-ca-unit-122/322216

Property Id 322216



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5961381)