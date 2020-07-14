All apartments in Mountain View
2255 Showers Dr 122

2255 Showers Drive · (650) 492-0299
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2255 Showers Drive, Mountain View, CA 94040
San Antonio

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 122 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 769 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 122 Available 08/01/20 Sought after Parc Crossings condo with best rent - Property Id: 322216

Sought after Parc Crossings condo in Mountain View with best rent.
Recently remodeled condo in secured building with gated underground parking.
Lovely complex with sparkling swimming pool, spa and clubhouse and greenery.
Short walk to Caltrain station, Google campus and New Village Shopping Center.
Desirable Los Altos School.
A place to call home with convenience, privacy and amenities !

FEATURES:

1 Bd + Den and 1 Ba.
Den has closet , so it can be used as 2 Bd 1 Ba (closes off with French doors).
769 sq ft living space.
Modern finishes with hardwood floor thru out.
Secured building (fob key access) with gated underground parking.
Private enclosed patio, BBQ and storage space.
New refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher.
Washer/dryer inside unit.
Central AC and heating.
Swimming pool. spa and clubhouse.
Conveniently located for easy commute and shopping.
Short walk to Caltrain station, Google campus
Photos from tenants

Please wear mask and practice social distancing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2255-showers-dr-mountain-view-ca-unit-122/322216
Property Id 322216

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5961381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have any available units?
2255 Showers Dr 122 has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mountain View, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mountain View Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have?
Some of 2255 Showers Dr 122's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Showers Dr 122 currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Showers Dr 122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Showers Dr 122 pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Showers Dr 122 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Showers Dr 122 offers parking.
Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2255 Showers Dr 122 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have a pool?
Yes, 2255 Showers Dr 122 has a pool.
Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have accessible units?
No, 2255 Showers Dr 122 does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Showers Dr 122 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 Showers Dr 122 has units with dishwashers.
