All apartments in Mountain View
Find more places like 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mountain View, CA
/
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:39 PM

1355 Cuernavaca Circulo

1355 Cuernavaca Circulo · (408) 872-9991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mountain View
See all
Grant-Sylvan Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1355 Cuernavaca Circulo, Mountain View, CA 94040
Grant-Sylvan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Come and experience this beautifully architected in mediterranean style luxury living in a five start resort community in Cuernavaca, located in The heart of silicon valley! This home is one of the largest available at Cuernavaca and features a beautiful open floor plan, dual zone heating and a/c, central vacume system, large rooms, a beautiful private gated street, top schools and easy freeway access. Country club living waits once you leave your front doors with a beautiful large clubhouse, pool, roomy spa, a full exercise room, community library, sauna, and party room! Then you can take your pick of the two tennis courts (one at each end of the complex,) and a huge green belt and a nice playground for the kids. Only moments from the 85, close to google HQ and Stanford university, shopping, dining and the camino medical facility this home truly has everything!

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Summary of Rental Qualifications and Application Process: Required Information - 1. Government issued ID; 2. Last 2 months of pay stubs (If paid weekly, submit last 8 pay stubs. If paid bi-weekly or semi-monthly, submit last 4 pay stubs) -OR- if self-employed, submit Schedule 1040 of last 2 years of Federal tax returns.&nbsp;Application Fees - $45 non-refundable application fee must be paid for each occupant 18 years of age or older. ALL OF THE FOLLOWING WILL BE REQUIRED UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED IN THE RENTAL ADVERTISEMENT:&nbsp;Income and Credit Score - Gross income of 3 times the monthly rent and credit score of 600. Lease&nbsp;Term -&nbsp;12 month lease.&nbsp;Liability Waiver -&nbsp;Enrollment&nbsp;in property damage liability waiver and subject to additional rent of $19.95/mo. (details at&nbsp;norcalpm.com/pdlw).&nbsp;Pets - Excluding assistance animals, pets are not accepted unless otherwise specified in the advertisement. If advertisement specifies that pets are accepted, no more than 3 pets will be permitted. Pets and service animals will be required to submit pet applications for approval at norcalpm.com/pets. If approved, an increased deposit and monthly pet rent of $50 per pet will be required.&nbsp;Common Reasons to be Declined - Incomplete application, evictions, collections from landlords or utility companies, credit score below required minimum limit, insufficient income, unsatisfactory references, non-discharged bankruptcies, pets (aggressive breeds not permitted, see norcalpm.com/breeds), or move-in dates too far into the future. Felonies or criminal charges related to illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, bodily harm or destruction of property, or any sexual related offenses will be cause for a denied application. Time is of the Essence - Applications are processed in the order they are received. The first complete and qualified application will be awarded the right to lease the property. If approved, your application is good for 30 days. Your application file will be closed if we do not receive all necessary information within one week of submission. Availability and terms are subject to change. Real Property Management Select does not guarantee the accuracy of square footage on listing. $150 Resident Services Fee due upon move-in. Additional information can be viewed on our complete application found here. For USPS mailboxes, it is tenantâx80x99s responsibility to obtain key for mailbox through USPS to facilitate security of mail. Beware of Craigslist Scams -&nbsp;Real Property Management Select does not advertise rental properties on Craigslist.

Visit RPMSanJose.com or call (408) 872-9991. Real Property Management Select is a California licensed real estate broker, and an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.
CalDRE 01929055

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have any available units?
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have?
Some of 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo's amenities include gym, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Cuernavaca Circulo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo offer parking?
No, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo does not offer parking.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have a pool?
Yes, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo has a pool.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have accessible units?
No, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1355 Cuernavaca Circulo?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan Mountain View
1030 Castro Street #2110
Mountain View, CA 94040
Novo
2270 El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
100 Moffett
100 Moffett Blvd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St
Mountain View, CA 94041
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
Central Park At Whisman Station
100 N Whisman Rd
Mountain View, CA 94043
Madera
455 W Evelyn Ave
Mountain View, CA 94041
El Portal
2065 California Street
Mountain View, CA 94040

Similar Pages

Mountain View 1 BedroomsMountain View 2 Bedrooms
Mountain View Apartments with ParkingMountain View Dog Friendly Apartments
Mountain View Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Moffett WhismanSan AntonioMonta Loma Farley Rock
Grant Sylvan ParkOld Mountain View
Miramonte SpringerShoreline West

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity