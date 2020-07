Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Hope to have ready soon. Awesome Home, in a Awesome complex. Home features Spacious Living areas, Hardwood floors, Fresh Paint and a quiet well manicured yard. Some of the Best Schools in the area. Near Parks, Restaurants and Shopping. Just minutes to all Bay Are Tech Giants Like Apple, Google and Facebook. Call today and get on our waiting list.