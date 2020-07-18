All apartments in Moreno Valley
Find more places like 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moreno Valley, CA
/
17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA

17407 Kentucky Derby Drive · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Moreno Valley
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17407 Kentucky Derby Drive, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2778 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb4fdad1661316542b6cee ~Beautiful Large house at Excellent school district-Val Verde school district,walking distance to Ranch Verde High School
~Beautiful stone decor at exterior house
~Very nice size front porch with decorative stones
~Beautiful Mountain and City view
~Walking distance to new sports park & Moreno Valley College
~Super convenient location, close to shopping, park, school
~Stone flooring back yard with built in BQQ area.
~Newly installed neutral color laminated wood flooring throughout whole house.
~Newly painting whole house.
~Very nice kitchen with beautiful cabinetry open to family room
~Light and spacious
~ Renter pay your own utilities (electric/gas/water) .

(RLNE5907343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have any available units?
17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
Is 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA currently offering any rent specials?
17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA pet-friendly?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA offer parking?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not offer parking.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have a pool?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not have a pool.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have accessible units?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have units with dishwashers?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA have units with air conditioning?
No, 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr
Moreno Valley, CA 92555
Legends of Rancho Belago
13292 Lasselle St
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Fresco
12640 Memorial Way
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Villas at Towngate
13120 Day St
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way
Moreno Valley, CA 92555
Lasselle Place
15700 Lasselle St
Moreno Valley, CA 92551
Elevate at TownGate
13400 Elsworth St
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Sorano
12046 Clark Street
Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Similar Pages

Moreno Valley 1 BedroomsMoreno Valley 2 Bedrooms
Moreno Valley Apartments with BalconiesMoreno Valley Apartments with Pools
Moreno Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAVista, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CANewport Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moreno Valley CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity