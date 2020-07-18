17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb4fdad1661316542b6cee ~Beautiful Large house at Excellent school district-Val Verde school district,walking distance to Ranch Verde High School

~Beautiful stone decor at exterior house

~Very nice size front porch with decorative stones

~Beautiful Mountain and City view

~Walking distance to new sports park & Moreno Valley College

~Super convenient location, close to shopping, park, school

~Stone flooring back yard with built in BQQ area.

~Newly installed neutral color laminated wood flooring throughout whole house.

~Newly painting whole house.

~Very nice kitchen with beautiful cabinetry open to family room

~Light and spacious

~ Renter pay your own utilities (electric/gas/water) .



