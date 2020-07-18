17407 Kentucky Derby Dr, Moreno Valley, CA 92555, USA

Amenities
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb4fdad1661316542b6cee ~Beautiful Large house at Excellent school district-Val Verde school district,walking distance to Ranch Verde High School
~Beautiful stone decor at exterior house
~Very nice size front porch with decorative stones
~Beautiful Mountain and City view
~Walking distance to new sports park & Moreno Valley College
~Super convenient location, close to shopping, park, school
~Stone flooring back yard with built in BQQ area.
~Newly installed neutral color laminated wood flooring throughout whole house.
~Newly painting whole house.
~Very nice kitchen with beautiful cabinetry open to family room
~Light and spacious
~ Renter pay your own utilities (electric/gas/water) .
(RLNE5907343)