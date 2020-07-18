12691 Tigers Eye Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access

Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has two closets with one walk-in closet, spa shower in master bed. Walk-in Pantry in kitchen, Granite countertops with island in kitchen, Whirlpool microwave and stove, LG fridge included with appliances. Faux wood blinds throughout the home, vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage, low maintenance back yard with concrete patio, eco-friendly and energy efficient home, Tesla Solar included, tankless water heater, washer & dryer hookups. Home security system ready, cameras installed in front door and backyard, sensors on downstairs doors and windows. Easy access to CA-60 and walking distance to shopping and restaurants.

Screening/Leasing Details: -$30.00 Application per adult -$2,375 Month Rent on 12 month Term -$2,375 Deposit **Renter Insurance Required ** *Renter pays for all utilities Rental Criteria: *No evictions * Background check will be performed * 2 years of positive rental history *Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month.



Contact listing agent Stacy Carter for a private showing at 951-795-5711.

