12691 Tigers Eye Way
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

12691 Tigers Eye Way

12691 Tigers Eye Way · (951) 795-5711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12691 Tigers Eye Way, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1818 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautifully appointed SOLAR included 4 bedroom with Loft in the gated Hyde Park Community! This home sits within a cul de sac providing a little extra space and comfort. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master has two closets with one walk-in closet, spa shower in master bed. Walk-in Pantry in kitchen, Granite countertops with island in kitchen, Whirlpool microwave and stove, LG fridge included with appliances. Faux wood blinds throughout the home, vinyl flooring downstairs and carpet upstairs. 2 car garage, low maintenance back yard with concrete patio, eco-friendly and energy efficient home, Tesla Solar included, tankless water heater, washer & dryer hookups. Home security system ready, cameras installed in front door and backyard, sensors on downstairs doors and windows. Easy access to CA-60 and walking distance to shopping and restaurants.
Screening/Leasing Details: -$30.00 Application per adult -$2,375 Month Rent on 12 month Term -$2,375 Deposit **Renter Insurance Required ** *Renter pays for all utilities Rental Criteria: *No evictions * Background check will be performed * 2 years of positive rental history *Must gross 2.5 times the rent per month.

Contact listing agent Stacy Carter for a private showing at 951-795-5711.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have any available units?
12691 Tigers Eye Way has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have?
Some of 12691 Tigers Eye Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12691 Tigers Eye Way currently offering any rent specials?
12691 Tigers Eye Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12691 Tigers Eye Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12691 Tigers Eye Way is pet friendly.
Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way offer parking?
Yes, 12691 Tigers Eye Way offers parking.
Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12691 Tigers Eye Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have a pool?
Yes, 12691 Tigers Eye Way has a pool.
Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have accessible units?
No, 12691 Tigers Eye Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12691 Tigers Eye Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12691 Tigers Eye Way does not have units with dishwashers.
