10630 Silverleaf Circle

Come take a look at this beautiful house in Sunnymead Ranch of Moreno Valley. This home offers a large open floor plan of 2,222 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a lot of 5,227sqft. Walk into your home that has high vaulted ceilings, new laminated wood flooring, a cozy living room with a fireplace and window shutters. All bedrooms are upstairs. This home is definitely a must see and will not last once it hits the market, property will go live on 6/09/2020. Get it before it's too late!!!!! Thank you in advance.