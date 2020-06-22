All apartments in Moreno Valley
10630 Silverleaf Circle
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:30 PM

10630 Silverleaf Circle

10630 Silverleaf Circle · (626) 376-1881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10630 Silverleaf Circle, Moreno Valley, CA 92557

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2222 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Come take a look at this beautiful house in Sunnymead Ranch of Moreno Valley. This home offers a large open floor plan of 2,222 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath and a lot of 5,227sqft. Walk into your home that has high vaulted ceilings, new laminated wood flooring, a cozy living room with a fireplace and window shutters. All bedrooms are upstairs. This home is definitely a must see and will not last once it hits the market, property will go live on 6/09/2020. Get it before it's too late!!!!! Thank you in advance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have any available units?
10630 Silverleaf Circle has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Moreno Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Moreno Valley Rent Report.
Is 10630 Silverleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10630 Silverleaf Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10630 Silverleaf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moreno Valley.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle offer parking?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have a pool?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not have a pool.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10630 Silverleaf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10630 Silverleaf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
