Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:56 PM

3789 Cliff Dwelling

26140 Zdan Road · (831) 373-7103
Location

26140 Zdan Road, Monterey County, CA 93924

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $6953 · Avail. now

$6,953

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***$6953 to $10,634 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.***

A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking for unparalleled privacy and beauty in Carmel Valley.

The 3,100-square-foot pet-friendly residence is ideal for anyone looking for peace and quiet in a unique tranquil setting. Offering both a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath main house as well as a 1-bedroom, 1-bath guest apartment, the home lends itself to gatherings of friends and family.

Designer touches including bamboo floors, plaster walls and vaulted open-beam ceilings can be found throughout, as well as handcrafted furniture and wood sculptures made by the homeowner. Floor-to-ceiling windows accentuate the views of the nearby hills and valleys, with everything geared towards bringing the outdoors inside.

The home is just a 5-minute drive to Laguna Seca, 15 minutes to dining and wine tasting in Carmel Valley or 25 minutes to popular attractions like the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, Carmel and Pacific Grove.

* Living Room has a 55-inch HDTV
* Fully equipped kitchen
* Master bedroom suite - California king bed, 45-inch HDTV, private balcony with seating, a large bathroom and walk-in closet
* Second bedroom has an en suite bath, private balcony, king-size bed, 42-inch HDTV. The bathroom is shared Jack-and-Jill style with the third bedroom, and has a large shower and pedestal sink. The third bedroom has a king bed and a 32-inch HDTV.

The 1 BD, 1 BA studio apartment over the one-car garage also has spectacular views, queen bed, small home office and large closet with small fridge and microwave

Stacked washer/dryer. One car in the garage, additional parking in the driveway.

(RLNE5170300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have any available units?
3789 Cliff Dwelling has a unit available for $6,953 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have?
Some of 3789 Cliff Dwelling's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3789 Cliff Dwelling currently offering any rent specials?
3789 Cliff Dwelling is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3789 Cliff Dwelling pet-friendly?
No, 3789 Cliff Dwelling is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling offer parking?
Yes, 3789 Cliff Dwelling offers parking.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3789 Cliff Dwelling offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have a pool?
Yes, 3789 Cliff Dwelling has a pool.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have accessible units?
No, 3789 Cliff Dwelling does not have accessible units.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3789 Cliff Dwelling has units with dishwashers.
Does 3789 Cliff Dwelling have units with air conditioning?
No, 3789 Cliff Dwelling does not have units with air conditioning.
