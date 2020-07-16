3789 Cliff Dwelling

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

***$6953 to $10,634 per month depending on time of year and length of stay.***



A one-of-a-kind, home with artisan accents, hot tub, fire pit and incredible views from a wraparound deck overlooking the treetops, awaits guests who are looking for unparalleled privacy and beauty in Carmel Valley.



The 3,100-square-foot pet-friendly residence is ideal for anyone looking for peace and quiet in a unique tranquil setting. Offering both a 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath main house as well as a 1-bedroom, 1-bath guest apartment, the home lends itself to gatherings of friends and family.



Designer touches including bamboo floors, plaster walls and vaulted open-beam ceilings can be found throughout, as well as handcrafted furniture and wood sculptures made by the homeowner. Floor-to-ceiling windows accentuate the views of the nearby hills and valleys, with everything geared towards bringing the outdoors inside.



The home is just a 5-minute drive to Laguna Seca, 15 minutes to dining and wine tasting in Carmel Valley or 25 minutes to popular attractions like the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Cannery Row, Carmel and Pacific Grove.



* Living Room has a 55-inch HDTV

* Fully equipped kitchen

* Master bedroom suite - California king bed, 45-inch HDTV, private balcony with seating, a large bathroom and walk-in closet

* Second bedroom has an en suite bath, private balcony, king-size bed, 42-inch HDTV. The bathroom is shared Jack-and-Jill style with the third bedroom, and has a large shower and pedestal sink. The third bedroom has a king bed and a 32-inch HDTV.



The 1 BD, 1 BA studio apartment over the one-car garage also has spectacular views, queen bed, small home office and large closet with small fridge and microwave



Stacked washer/dryer. One car in the garage, additional parking in the driveway.



