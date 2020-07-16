All apartments in Monterey County
3693 Lilli's House

2915 Alta Avenue · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2915 Alta Avenue, Monterey County, CA 93923
Carmel Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5874 · Avail. now

$5,874

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent***

***The rental amount ranges from $5873 to $8502 per month or $4143 to $6511 per week, depending on length of stay and time of year***

Located in a quiet neighborhood, Lilli's House, a famous gathering place for local notables in the 1960s and ‘70s, is close to Carmel-by-the-Sea’s restaurants, galleries and boutiques.

Lill's House is just 10 minutes to golfing and dining at Pebble Beach, or 10 minutes to the Victorian homes and butterfly groves of Pacific Grove. It’s a 15-minute drive to Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row and a half hour to Big Sur.

Still owned by the original family, the house was built in 1950 by a well-known local clothing designer and her husband, and in past decades, it was a popular happy hour spot for politicians, artists, writers and celebrities.

Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows give expansive views of the patio garden. A unique triangular gas-burning Carmel stone fireplace opens up to both living room and entry areas. Radiant heating throughout most of the house keeps it cozy even on foggy days.

The kitchen has updated appliances and hand-painted tiles created by a local artist. The dining room has a tiled bar area and a custom-made oak table with seating for 8. Hardwood floors join the kitchen and dining room, and a washer and dryer are available off the kitchen.

The living room includes a large built-in bookcase with a wide variety of reading material available. A family room just off the living room includes a foosball table as well as a 47-inch HDTV with DVD player.

The master bedroom has a queen bed and views of the private patio, a 40" HDTV, a tiled bathroom with glass shower, pedestal sink and adjustable mirror, as well as a separate half bath with toilet and sink.

A second bedroom has twin beds, a bathroom with a shower, and a third bedroom has a queen bed and a private door leading out to the front patio.

No broker fee!

(RLNE2583168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3693 Lilli's House have any available units?
3693 Lilli's House has a unit available for $5,874 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3693 Lilli's House have?
Some of 3693 Lilli's House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3693 Lilli's House currently offering any rent specials?
3693 Lilli's House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3693 Lilli's House pet-friendly?
No, 3693 Lilli's House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey County.
Does 3693 Lilli's House offer parking?
Yes, 3693 Lilli's House offers parking.
Does 3693 Lilli's House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3693 Lilli's House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3693 Lilli's House have a pool?
No, 3693 Lilli's House does not have a pool.
Does 3693 Lilli's House have accessible units?
No, 3693 Lilli's House does not have accessible units.
Does 3693 Lilli's House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3693 Lilli's House has units with dishwashers.
Does 3693 Lilli's House have units with air conditioning?
No, 3693 Lilli's House does not have units with air conditioning.
