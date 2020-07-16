3693 Lilli's House

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

***The rental amount ranges from $5873 to $8502 per month or $4143 to $6511 per week, depending on length of stay and time of year***



Located in a quiet neighborhood, Lilli's House, a famous gathering place for local notables in the 1960s and ‘70s, is close to Carmel-by-the-Sea’s restaurants, galleries and boutiques.



Lill's House is just 10 minutes to golfing and dining at Pebble Beach, or 10 minutes to the Victorian homes and butterfly groves of Pacific Grove. It’s a 15-minute drive to Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row and a half hour to Big Sur.



Still owned by the original family, the house was built in 1950 by a well-known local clothing designer and her husband, and in past decades, it was a popular happy hour spot for politicians, artists, writers and celebrities.



Inside, floor-to-ceiling windows give expansive views of the patio garden. A unique triangular gas-burning Carmel stone fireplace opens up to both living room and entry areas. Radiant heating throughout most of the house keeps it cozy even on foggy days.



The kitchen has updated appliances and hand-painted tiles created by a local artist. The dining room has a tiled bar area and a custom-made oak table with seating for 8. Hardwood floors join the kitchen and dining room, and a washer and dryer are available off the kitchen.



The living room includes a large built-in bookcase with a wide variety of reading material available. A family room just off the living room includes a foosball table as well as a 47-inch HDTV with DVD player.



The master bedroom has a queen bed and views of the private patio, a 40" HDTV, a tiled bathroom with glass shower, pedestal sink and adjustable mirror, as well as a separate half bath with toilet and sink.



A second bedroom has twin beds, a bathroom with a shower, and a third bedroom has a queen bed and a private door leading out to the front patio.



No broker fee!



