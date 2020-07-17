All apartments in Monterey County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

3596 Forest Hideaway

24500 South San Luis Avenue · (831) 373-7103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA 93923
Carmel Woods

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $4297 · Avail. now

$4,297

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under.

**Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.**

Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!

Located just a 5 minute drive from downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, this updated 1268 square feet, 2-bedroom, 2-bath Comstock cottage features many of the unique historic touches that make Carmel architecture so unique. Nestled in a sunny spot surrounded by pines and oaks with distant peeks of Point Lobos and the blue Pacific over a canopy of trees. Pebble Beach, Monterey and Pacific Grove are just 10 minutes away by car; Big Sur is a scenic 45-minute drive.,

Carpeting throughout the home is beige with a white vaulted ceiling and a gas Carmel-stone fireplace. A wall of windows reveals forest and peeks of the distant ocean. A long narrow deck runs along the back and side of the house with rocking chairs and an Adirondack chaise.

Living room has a queen sofabed and a flat-screen TV.

The dining room can seat up to 8. Open the sliding glass doors that lead to the deck with a distant peak of Point Lobos.

The master bedroom has treetop views, a king bed with Memory Foam topper (that can be made into 2 twins) and a 32" TV. The coral colored master bath has a tile shower, white luxury towels and spa amenities.

The 2nd bedroom has twin beds (that can become a king with Memory Foam topper).

The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower.

One car can be parked in the attached garage, on-street parking is available for up to two modest sized vehicles. The garage contains a washer and dryer and everything needed for a trip to the beach.

**There is an additional fee for pets**

(RLNE5845787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have any available units?
3596 Forest Hideaway has a unit available for $4,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3596 Forest Hideaway have?
Some of 3596 Forest Hideaway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3596 Forest Hideaway currently offering any rent specials?
3596 Forest Hideaway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3596 Forest Hideaway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3596 Forest Hideaway is pet friendly.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway offer parking?
Yes, 3596 Forest Hideaway offers parking.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3596 Forest Hideaway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have a pool?
No, 3596 Forest Hideaway does not have a pool.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have accessible units?
No, 3596 Forest Hideaway does not have accessible units.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3596 Forest Hideaway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3596 Forest Hideaway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3596 Forest Hideaway does not have units with air conditioning.
