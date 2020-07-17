3596 Forest Hideaway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Welcome to “Forest Hideaway”! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under.



**Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.**



Ask our Reservationists about two days for the price of one admission tickets to the Monterey Bay Aquarium when you book this home!



Located just a 5 minute drive from downtown Carmel-by-the-Sea, this updated 1268 square feet, 2-bedroom, 2-bath Comstock cottage features many of the unique historic touches that make Carmel architecture so unique. Nestled in a sunny spot surrounded by pines and oaks with distant peeks of Point Lobos and the blue Pacific over a canopy of trees. Pebble Beach, Monterey and Pacific Grove are just 10 minutes away by car; Big Sur is a scenic 45-minute drive.,



Carpeting throughout the home is beige with a white vaulted ceiling and a gas Carmel-stone fireplace. A wall of windows reveals forest and peeks of the distant ocean. A long narrow deck runs along the back and side of the house with rocking chairs and an Adirondack chaise.



Living room has a queen sofabed and a flat-screen TV.



The dining room can seat up to 8. Open the sliding glass doors that lead to the deck with a distant peak of Point Lobos.



The master bedroom has treetop views, a king bed with Memory Foam topper (that can be made into 2 twins) and a 32" TV. The coral colored master bath has a tile shower, white luxury towels and spa amenities.



The 2nd bedroom has twin beds (that can become a king with Memory Foam topper).



The 2nd bathroom has a tub/shower.



One car can be parked in the attached garage, on-street parking is available for up to two modest sized vehicles. The garage contains a washer and dryer and everything needed for a trip to the beach.



**There is an additional fee for pets**



(RLNE5845787)