3 Bedroom 2 bath COMPLETELY remodeled home. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, paint, windows, blinds, can lights, ceiling fans, central heating and a/c and much more! This beautiful home will rent fast! get it now before the holidays come!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2461 W Via Nina have any available units?
2461 W Via Nina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montebello, CA.
What amenities does 2461 W Via Nina have?
Some of 2461 W Via Nina's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2461 W Via Nina currently offering any rent specials?
2461 W Via Nina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2461 W Via Nina pet-friendly?
Yes, 2461 W Via Nina is pet friendly.
Does 2461 W Via Nina offer parking?
Yes, 2461 W Via Nina offers parking.
Does 2461 W Via Nina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2461 W Via Nina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2461 W Via Nina have a pool?
No, 2461 W Via Nina does not have a pool.
Does 2461 W Via Nina have accessible units?
No, 2461 W Via Nina does not have accessible units.
Does 2461 W Via Nina have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2461 W Via Nina has units with dishwashers.
Does 2461 W Via Nina have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2461 W Via Nina has units with air conditioning.
