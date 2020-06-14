253 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA with garage
1 of 32
1 of 28
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 26
1 of 11
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 20
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 49
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 13
Back in the olden days, the land in Montebello operated under a "Rancho" land grant system, in order to encourage development of agriculture. Luckily for you, modern day Montebello doesn't require tough jeans (and an even tougher work ethic) get by.
With a tropical climate and average temperature ranging between 45 F and 85 F, Montebello is an outdoor lover's paradise. Boasting wide open spaces and a thriving social scene at its doorstep and a population of over 60,000, this city has something for everyone. See more
Montebello apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.