203 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Montebello
832 S Taylor Ave G
832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275 Property Description: An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988.
Results within 1 mile of Montebello
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
1601 Loma Verde Street
1601 Loma Verde Street, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2025 sqft
Located in the Monterey Park neighborhood, this charming home features an open floor plan, spacious living room and dining room. Hardwood and tile flooring throughout and large windows throughout allow natural light to flow in.
Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Results within 5 miles of Montebello
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1450 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1282 S Mcbride Ave
1282 Mcbride Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1144 sqft
1282 - Property Id: 258263 - Detached 3bd/2ba two-story building - Central AC and heating throughout the home - Stove and Fridge - Washer/dryer hook-ups - 2 uncovered designated parking spaces - Built in 2014 Living room, kitchen, laundry, and
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
1990 La Fremontia Street
1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
2083 sqft
Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
1021 N Townsend Ave
1021 North Townsend Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Large Front House 3 bds 2 ba - Property Id: 318325 Nice Large house, 3 bds 2 ba, large living room, dining room, kitchen all ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful Front porch. Laundry room, large bedrooms.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9245 Sunglow St.
9245 Sunglow Street, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1879 sqft
Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! - Single Family Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This property was built in 1955 and is 1,879 sqft. Nearby schools include Lawrence T.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwalk
10903 Hoback Street
10903 Hoback Street, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
DISCOUNTED RENT $2595.00 Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 1 bath house (1200 sq ft approx) on a corner lot.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
321 N Primrose Avenue
321 Primrose Avenue, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1624 sqft
Beautifully updated Spanish style home located in the desirable North Alhambra neighborhood, one street away from South Pasadena. The classic Spanish architecture exterior boasts an attractive curb appeal, picturesque landscaping, and arch windows.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Whittier-Los Nietos
11509 Bexley Drive
11509 Bexley Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1547 sqft
Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom house AVAILABLE NOW!!! - You don't want to miss out on this extremely spacious 1,500+ sq ft home located in Whittier, CA directly across the street from Sorenson Park! This property has an open concept floor plan w/
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2746 Boulder St 8
2746 Boulder Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
800 sqft
3BR Beauty! You've gotta see this one! Nice! - Property Id: 285018 • FULLY RENOVATED 3BR apartment in a quiet, 8-unit complex. • Unit's layout has three rooms connected by a hallway with the kitchen and bathroom between.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Fe Springs
10563 Lavender Circle
10563 Lavender Cir, Santa Fe Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
3 bdrms, 2.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
7752 Friends Ave
7752 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available Now! Spacious 3BD/1 BA Upstairs - GREAT Location! Walking distance to Whittier Library, Joe Miller Sports Field, Senior Center & Whittier Center Theater....
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5405 Warman Ln
5405 Warman Lane, Temple City, CA
Every inch of this luxury and historic craftsman home have been remodeled. Again, every aspect and corner are new. The remodel spared no expenses.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
2030 Empress Avenue
2030 Empress Avenue, South Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1216 sqft
This 3 bedrooms 1.75 bath is situated on a short and quiet street in So. Pasadena.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
8521 Stewart And Gray Road
8521 Stewart and Gray Road, Downey, CA
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Downey. Features a living room and family room, nice master bedroom, and a yard with covered patio. The home has been tastefully remodeled through out.
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Downey
9334 SIDEVIEW Drive
9334 Sideview Drive, Downey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1174 sqft
HOME IS FOR LEASE.This is a SFR that has GREAT CURB appeal. 3 Bedrooms with 1 Bathroom. Front yard is fenced into keep you safe. beautifully manicured front and rear lawn. House has Original wooden floors throughout Living Room and Bedrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
28 N Third Street
28 Third Street, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1557 sqft
Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with private balcony.
