/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:50 PM
219 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
500 W Floral Drive
500 West Floral Drive, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1026 sqft
One level single family home, with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, with tile in kitchen and bathroom. Partially furnished includes refrigerator, washer and dryer, dishwasher, stove, outdoor BBQ, and microwave.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Montebello
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,304
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 06:07pm
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,225
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,452
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rosemead
9714 Olney Street
9714 Olney Street, Rosemead, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
11906 Mendenhall Lane
11906 Mendenhall Ln, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/3 Bath, Spanish Town-home with Separate Private Office. - ** ASK ABOUT OUR SUMMER MOVE-IN SPECIAL! ** The dream work-from-home scenario. From award-winning builders D.R.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
600 N. ATLANTIC BLVD #309
600 North Atlantic Boulevard, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1705 sqft
600 N Atlantic Blvd #309, Monterey Park - (3-bed/2.5-bath Condo @ $2950/month) - Atlantic Times Square - SHOWINGS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST Please text or contact Patrick at 626-634-9399 for viewing appointment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10425 El Rancho Dr
10425 El Rancho Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent in Whittier - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath House for Rent $2095 monthly rent, $2095 security deposit, $2095 last month rent This home is a on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors through out. Huge master bedroom.
1 of 59
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
10529 Deveron Dr
10529 Deveron Drive, Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1438 sqft
Currently available as of 7/2/2020: You will fall in love with this spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 bath home.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Temple City
4861 Arden Dr
4861 Arden Drive, Temple City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
105 sqft
Room WITHIN modern condo built at the end of 2017. NOT a separate unit. Looking for SINGLE tenant; no couples/partners. Ground floor space (1 bedroom, 1 bathroom), open for a 1 year lease.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
Downtown El Monte
3676 Tyler Ave
3676 Tyler Avenue, El Monte, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 El Monte - Property Id: 306297 Available July 15 Huge 1,500 square feet unit Like new with modern features, built in 2008 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths High Ceiling Living room, dining room and den 2-car garage with private direct
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO.
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
120 N Moore Ave Apt 204
120 North Moore Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Royal Meridian Senior 52+ Condo in the heart of Montery Park. This 1,063 square foot condo sits on a 0.46 acre lot and features a furnished large 2 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Private balcony off bedrooms, central air & heat.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
28 N Third Street
28 Third Street, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1557 sqft
Built in 2015 on Main Street corridor in the heart of Downtown Alhambra. One of the most sought after buildings in San Gabriel Valley. 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms with private balcony.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel
5404 N Delta Street
5404 N Delta St, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1188 sqft
Almost brand new turnkey condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable San Gabriel School District. Open floor plan with a very efficient design. Living room and dining area feature recess lighting and beautiful tile flooring.
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,606
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.
1 of 18
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
1278 Ricardo St
1278 Ricardo Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Brand new construction! - Property Id: 276323 Showings still available, but with strict social distancing guidelines. Brand new construction! Modern finishes throughout. *Bright unit with downtown views! Close to USC Medical Center.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2520 Gleason Ave
2520 Gleason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Boyle Heights Stunning Craftsman - Private & beautiful light filled gated home in the coveted Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles. Identify these 3 bed + 2 bath homes from the street by its iconic craftsman style and 100-year-old Pine Bonsai Tree.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
9636 Mines Avenue
9636 Mines Avenue, Pico Rivera, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2002 sqft
Recently renovated single family 2 stories home ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms/ 3 baths with 2 car garage and extra space for parking in the parkway.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Boyle Heights
2437 Malabar Street
2437 Malabar Street, Los Angeles, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1372 sqft
Brand new construction, townhouse style homes ready for move-in. Each unit consists of 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. They are all 2-story layout and comes equipped with all new new appliances: dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and laundry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA