Apartment List
/
CA
/
montebello
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

456 Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montebello apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
625 N 6th Street
625 North 6th Street, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2094 sqft
Located in one of the most prestige neighborhoods of North Montebello, this custom remodeled home brings so much elegance and one of a kind floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Montebello
832 S Taylor Ave G
832 South Taylor Avenue, Montebello, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1200 sqft
Awesome 3Bed+2Ba+3Parking *Exquisitely Renovated* - Property Id: 309275 Property Description: An attractive non-smoking building constructed in 1988.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Montebello
1701 Neil Armstrong Street
1701 Neil Armstrong Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
970 sqft
NICE 2 BEDROOMS 2 bedrooms have large closet. One bath upstairs with two sinks.AND TWO DESIGNATED PARKING SPACES. LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY. MOVE IN CONDITION, CONVENIENT TO FWY60/MONTEBELLO TOWN CENTER SHOPPING MALL, COSTCO, RESTAURANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Montebello
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Monterey Park
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Los Angeles
5708 Dewar Ave.
5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
650 sqft
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
South San Gabriel
8009 Hill Drive
8009 Hill Drive, South San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1475 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4bed/2bath house with extra wide driveway parking in the City of Rosemead. Freshly painted walls with beautiful laminate flooring throughout the home.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Monterey Park
2304 Fulton Avenue
2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Pico Rivera
4036 Rosemead Boulevard #44 - 44
4036 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1196 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 bath condominium. Upgraded features include new flooring, freshly painted, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, new stove/oven. Double car attached garage, interior laundry area.
Results within 5 miles of Montebello
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
4 Units Available
Downey
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
24 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,091
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Santa Fe Springs
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,778
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
32 Units Available
Downey
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,638
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Downey
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
8 Units Available
Downey
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
4 Units Available
Downey
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
2 Units Available
Uptown Whittier
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Alhambra
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,725
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
2 Units Available
Whittier City
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northcrest Manor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
East Whittier City
The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive, Whittier, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Governor in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,450
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Pico Rivera
Rosemead Place
7711 Rosemead Boulevard, Pico Rivera, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1050 sqft
Rosemead Place, in Pico Rivera, has newly renovated apartments that provide ceiling fans, air-conditioning, stoves, dishwashers, mirror wardrobe doors, spacious apartments with new interiors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Northwest El Monte
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Whittier City
The Californian
7222 Washington Ave, Whittier, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Californian in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 29 at 11:23am
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montebello, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montebello apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
Signal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles