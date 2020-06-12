241 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Montebello, CA

/
2 bedroom apartments
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
Results within 1 mile of Montebello
Monterey Park
10 Units Available
Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr, Monterey Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
950 sqft
Emerald Hills Apartments is a gorgeous community taking inspiration straight from a tropical getaway with lush greenery and resort-like features.
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Montebello
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Uptown Whittier
2 Units Available
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at New Orleans in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Lane in Whittier. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Alhambra
37 Units Available
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Santa Fe Springs
7 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
13704 Franklin St
13704 Franklin Street, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
750 sqft
Franklin Heights is in the premier area of uptown Whittier, with it custom design and vivacious spirit of the uptown neighborhood this community will the perfect location for you to call home! Our current renovated 1 bedroom layout comes with plank
Northwest El Monte
3 Units Available
The Atrium
3733 Gibson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances. The smoke-free community has covered parking and a swimming pool. Only 5 minutes from downtown El Monte.
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Whittier City
2 Units Available
Duchess Terrace
7901 Duchess Drive, West Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
We invite you to make Duchess Terrace your home today. Our friendly and welcoming apartment community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our units have been recently renovated with all new faucets, light fixtures, and flooring.
Alhambra
11 Units Available
Luxe 1801
1801 Garvey Ave., Alhambra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Situated right off I-10 and I-710, near public parks and schools. Luxury studios and 1-3 bedroom units with fireplaces, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool and gym.
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
823 N Humphreys Av Rear
823 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
750 sqft
Recently Remodled Single Family Residence -East LA - Property Id: 105045 Newly and fully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 full bath single family residence located in a safe and nice neighborhood in East Los Angeles.
Whittier City
1 Unit Available
5758 Pickering Ave
5758 Pickering Avenue, Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Charming and spacious, 2 Bedroom - Uptown Whitter - Charming and spacious 2 bedroom apartment located in a very desirable area, north of Beverly Blvd, in the Whittier historical district.
Boyle Heights
1 Unit Available
815 N. Mott Street 17
815 North Mott Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious apartments near downtown - Property Id: 85428 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85428 Property Id 85428 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5813347)
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
109 N Humphreys Ave
109 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner Lot home - Property Id: 70922 Beautiful home with new kitchen appliances and wood cabinets, new carpeting throughout the house and updated bathroom. Corner lot location. Onsite parking.
