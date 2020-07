Amenities

Totally Rehabbed 3 bdrm, 3 bath condo in prime location. Easy access to FWY, Shopping, transportation. Property will be leased partially furnished. Enter through double door front entry to fantastic living room, dining room is located next to updated kitchen. refrigerator stays. Upstairs you will find 3 updated bedrooms and 2 baths. Out back there is an enclosed covered patio that leads to an attached 3 car garage. Must see to really appreciate all the upgrades.