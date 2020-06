Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath condo unit - new carpet, remodeled kitchen, vaulted ceiling, fireplace, laundry hookups, two-story unit, 2 car garage, rent includes water and trash. one year lease.. great area - walk to the mall, stores, and school. PLEASE - Do not use third-party vendors to email a request for application or showing... YOU MUST CALL DIRECTLY OR TEXT LARRY M BLACK AT 951-312-4609