9336 Mesa Verde Drive

The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. 2-car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups at the 1st floor. All bedrooms, baths, living room, dining room and kitchen are at the upstairs. HOA amenities include: swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Come and take a look!!!