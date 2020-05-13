All apartments in Montclair
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
9336 Mesa Verde Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

9336 Mesa Verde Drive

9336 Mesa Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9336 Mesa Verde Drive, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
The unit is in very convenient location. Easy-accessed to Fwy 10. Walk-distance to shopping mall and restaurants. The modern style cabinet and granite counter tops in kitchen. Laminate flooring throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. 2-car attached garage with washer and dryer hookups at the 1st floor. All bedrooms, baths, living room, dining room and kitchen are at the upstairs. HOA amenities include: swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and clubhouse. Come and take a look!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have any available units?
9336 Mesa Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have?
Some of 9336 Mesa Verde Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9336 Mesa Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9336 Mesa Verde Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9336 Mesa Verde Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montclair.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive does offer parking.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive has a pool.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9336 Mesa Verde Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9336 Mesa Verde Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
