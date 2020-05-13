Available 06/15/20 Back house - Property Id: 260231
1bd/1bath backhouse duplex. Newly renovated has laundry room and everything an apartment would need. Ac and heater are in unit. All utilities are covered in monthly price. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260231 Property Id 260231
(RLNE5699103)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5369 Denver St have any available units?
5369 Denver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 5369 Denver St have?
Some of 5369 Denver St's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Denver St currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Denver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Denver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5369 Denver St is pet friendly.
Does 5369 Denver St offer parking?
No, 5369 Denver St does not offer parking.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5369 Denver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Denver St have a pool?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have a pool.
Does 5369 Denver St have accessible units?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5369 Denver St has units with air conditioning.
