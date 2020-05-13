All apartments in Montclair
Find more places like 5369 Denver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montclair, CA
/
5369 Denver St
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:38 AM

5369 Denver St

5369 Denver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montclair
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5369 Denver Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Available 06/15/20 Back house - Property Id: 260231

1bd/1bath backhouse duplex. Newly renovated has laundry room and everything an apartment would need. Ac and heater are in unit. All utilities are covered in monthly price.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/260231
Property Id 260231

(RLNE5699103)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5369 Denver St have any available units?
5369 Denver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 5369 Denver St have?
Some of 5369 Denver St's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Denver St currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Denver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Denver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5369 Denver St is pet friendly.
Does 5369 Denver St offer parking?
No, 5369 Denver St does not offer parking.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5369 Denver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Denver St have a pool?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have a pool.
Does 5369 Denver St have accessible units?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5369 Denver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5369 Denver St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5369 Denver St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street
Montclair, CA 91763
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St
Montclair, CA 91763
Paseos at Montclair North
4914 Olive St
Montclair, CA 91763

Similar Pages

Montclair 1 BedroomsMontclair 2 Bedrooms
Montclair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMontclair Apartments with Parking
Montclair Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles