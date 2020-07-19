4949 Kingsley St

Amenities

This is a gorgeous, single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,434 sq. ft. This home features new high-quality laminate flooring, freshly clean carpets and new paint throughout, and a remodeled kitchen with new appliances, plenty of counter top and cabinet space. There is a fireplace in the living room. The backyard has a covered patio, which make this property an excellent place to entertain guests. It lies in a great neighborhood with easy access to the 10 freeway, It is close to schools, shopping centers, and numerous parks. This is a must-see!!