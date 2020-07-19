4843 Olive St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 2 baths home centrally located in Montclair. Walking distance to Moreno Elementary School and Montclair Place. Easy access to I-10 for daily commutes. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage. Covered patio. Corner lot, with the large front yard. The garage provides multi-use, including storage and den.

Completely remodeled in 2019; with all new bathroom fixtures, a new gas stove, blinds, and flooring; painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookups provided.

Pets considered with approval.