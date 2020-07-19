All apartments in Montclair
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4843 Olive St

No Longer Available
Location

4843 Olive Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths home centrally located in Montclair. Walking distance to Moreno Elementary School and Montclair Place. Easy access to I-10 for daily commutes. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage. Covered patio. Corner lot, with the large front yard. The garage provides multi-use, including storage and den.
Completely remodeled in 2019; with all new bathroom fixtures, a new gas stove, blinds, and flooring; painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookups provided.
Pets considered with approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4843 Olive St have any available units?
4843 Olive St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4843 Olive St have?
Some of 4843 Olive St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4843 Olive St currently offering any rent specials?
4843 Olive St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4843 Olive St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4843 Olive St is pet friendly.
Does 4843 Olive St offer parking?
Yes, 4843 Olive St offers parking.
Does 4843 Olive St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4843 Olive St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4843 Olive St have a pool?
No, 4843 Olive St does not have a pool.
Does 4843 Olive St have accessible units?
No, 4843 Olive St does not have accessible units.
Does 4843 Olive St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4843 Olive St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4843 Olive St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4843 Olive St has units with air conditioning.
