4843 Olive St

Amenities
3 beds 2 baths home centrally located in Montclair. Walking distance to Moreno Elementary School and Montclair Place. Easy access to I-10 for daily commutes. 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached garage. Covered patio. Corner lot, with the large front yard. The garage provides multi-use, including storage and den.
Completely remodeled in 2019; with all new bathroom fixtures, a new gas stove, blinds, and flooring; painted throughout. Washer and Dryer hookups provided.
Pets considered with approval.