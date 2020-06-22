All apartments in Montclair
4278 Denver Street

4278 Denver Street · No Longer Available
Location

4278 Denver Street, Montclair, CA 91763

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This lovely home has 3 very spacious bedrooms and 2 completely renovated bathrooms in the lovely city of Montclair. This home has been recently remodeled with new paint and wood flooring throughout. This home also has a detached garage and RV parking with a entertainers back yard. This one will not last!!

School District: Ontario/Montclair School District
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities.
Gardening: Bill tenants $75 monthly
Pets: No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

