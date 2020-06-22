This lovely home has 3 very spacious bedrooms and 2 completely renovated bathrooms in the lovely city of Montclair. This home has been recently remodeled with new paint and wood flooring throughout. This home also has a detached garage and RV parking with a entertainers back yard. This one will not last!!
School District: Ontario/Montclair School District Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities. Gardening: Bill tenants $75 monthly Pets: No pets allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4278 Denver Street have any available units?
4278 Denver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montclair, CA.
What amenities does 4278 Denver Street have?
Some of 4278 Denver Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4278 Denver Street currently offering any rent specials?
4278 Denver Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4278 Denver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4278 Denver Street is pet friendly.
Does 4278 Denver Street offer parking?
Yes, 4278 Denver Street does offer parking.
Does 4278 Denver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4278 Denver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4278 Denver Street have a pool?
No, 4278 Denver Street does not have a pool.
Does 4278 Denver Street have accessible units?
No, 4278 Denver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4278 Denver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4278 Denver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4278 Denver Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4278 Denver Street does not have units with air conditioning.