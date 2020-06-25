All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:58 PM

61 Melrose Drive

61 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

61 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This lovely detached home is ready for summer occupancy!~! New paint and carpet .... great floor plan features 3 bedrooms plus loft. End of cul-de-sac location, neutral decor. Nice kitchen with central island & built in wine rack. Master suite with walk in closet, oval spa tub. Private yard for entertaining! Hurry this one wont last - excellent opportunity!! Fridge and washer/dryer included. Move in this summer and enjoy community pool and spa plus Lake Mission Viejo recreational privledges and award winning schools!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Melrose Drive have any available units?
61 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 61 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 61 Melrose Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
61 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 61 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 61 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 61 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 61 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Melrose Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 61 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 61 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 61 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 61 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 61 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
