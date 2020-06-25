61 Melrose Drive

Amenities
This lovely detached home is ready for summer occupancy!~! New paint and carpet .... great floor plan features 3 bedrooms plus loft. End of cul-de-sac location, neutral decor. Nice kitchen with central island & built in wine rack. Master suite with walk in closet, oval spa tub. Private yard for entertaining! Hurry this one wont last - excellent opportunity!! Fridge and washer/dryer included. Move in this summer and enjoy community pool and spa plus Lake Mission Viejo recreational privledges and award winning schools!!