All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 54 Melrose Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
54 Melrose Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

54 Melrose Drive

54 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

54 Melrose Drive, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Melrose

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in the gated community of Melrose at Pacific Hills, this 3 Bedroom + Loft and 2.5 Bath detached home is situated in a quiet interior location. This home features vaulted ceilings in the formal living and dining room as well as a spacious family room that has a cozy fireplace and ceiling fan which opens to the breakfast nook and kitchen. The kitchen is upgraded with granite counter-tops and new appliances. Stepping down from the breakfast nook, a French door leads you to a cozy backyard with fruit trees. Located upstairs are the 3 bedrooms, loft, and an indoor laundry area. The master suite comes with a walk-in closet and the master bathroom has dual-sinks and a soak-in tub/shower. You will have direct access to a 2-car garage and easy access to the 5 freeway/toll roads, entertainment, hiking trails, and award-winning schools. Association includes a pool and spa as well as a membership to Lake Mission Viejo for fishing, boating, swimming and picnicking that you can enjoy year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Melrose Drive have any available units?
54 Melrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 54 Melrose Drive have?
Some of 54 Melrose Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
54 Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 54 Melrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 54 Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 54 Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 54 Melrose Drive has a pool.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Melrose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
Whittier, CASan Marcos, CAUpland, CAMurrieta, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside