5 Blackwood

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

COME SEE THIS AMAZING 3 BED 2.5 BATH WITH 1 ADDITIONAL BEDROOM/OFFICE ON FIRST LEVEL! CUL-DE-SAC LOCATION WITH UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! This spectacular house is located in the sought after Pacific Hills neighborhood situated in close distance to Field Crest Park. The property presents a large RV sized driveway with stunning landscape and energy efficient lighting throughout which saves $. As you enter the front doors you are presented with high ceilings and freshly painted walls and lots of natural light in the formal living and dining room. 1 bedroom downstairs can be utilized as an additional office space or bedroom. The open kitchen includes stainless steel range, microwave , and brand new stainless steel dishwasher. Recessed lighting within the kitchen which opens up to a cozy fireplace in the adjacent family room that looks out into the patio area that is surrounded by tropical landscape. The backyard includes a stunning fountain, built-in BBQ bar, brand new outdoor fridge, and a fire pit with multiple sitting areas, all surrounded by landscape lighting! The perfect place to host guests or enjoy the sun in your spacious backyard. Upstairs, the spacious master includes a walk-in closet, dual vanity sinks and amazing lighting. The two additional bedrooms share a jack and jill bath. BRAND NEW carpet throughout the upstairs with stunning BRAND NEW ceramic tile flooring throughout the first level. This property is a must see! (More photos 5/2)