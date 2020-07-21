28871 Walnut Grove

Amenities

The best valued, top of the line, custom single-family home in the entire Orange County area of California under 3 million dollars. This brand-new single-family home is located in the guard gated community Of Canyon Crest! A true total turnkey SFR! Your Dream Home of 2019 & beyond! This world-class, spectacular, top of the line home with high end finishes offers well planned spacious & well-lit 5 bedrooms, 4 baths with an over-sized 3- car garage located in the prestigious, 24-hour guard gated community of Canyon Crest Estates above the Lake Mission Viejo. This luxurious, opulent, exceptional, unparalleled quality home beats most of the multi-million dollar homes in terms of value, location, luxury, aesthetic, & functionality. It took about 12 months to achieve this Masterpiece. Home offers posh resort lifestyle that comes with outdoor amenities such as lake privileges, boating, fishing, swimming pools, tennis courts, spa, gym, children play area, BBQ, etc. Custom remodel included at least brand new dual glazed windows & solid core doors, new siding with architectural enhancements, new pex waterlines & plumbing fixtures, custom lighting throughout, motorized roller shades, Master Brand kitchen & bath cabinets with unique stones & tiles on shower walls,Thermador appliances, custom closets, custom natural stone and real wood flooring. Owner will consider Option to Buy or owner may carry. Furnished rental will be $8,995 Per month.