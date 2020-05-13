All apartments in Mission Viejo
28092 Tefir
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

28092 Tefir

28092 Tefir · No Longer Available
Location

28092 Tefir, Mission Viejo, CA 92692

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com.FURNISHED HOME NEXT TO LAKE MISSION VIEJO! Stunning remodeled Lake Mission Viejo custom estate is offered completely furnished (or unfurnished if needed), and is situated on a private cul-de-sac, adjacent to the lake & waterfront w/intimate closeup view of Lake Mission Viejo! This 5 bedroom home features a spacious and functional floorplan including one downstairs bedroom w/ private full bath and four spacious upstairs bedrooms. A perfect family home for living the Lake Mission Viejo lifestyle. Masterfully remodeled with entertaining and fine living as the priority. large built in light-up bar with beer on tap adjacent to the family room with custom remote fireplace and all open to the centerpiece of this home, a gorgeous contemporary kitchen featuring stone counters, large island, Viking stainless steel appliances, Subzero fridge & walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and much more. French doors open to the lush tropical backyard w/ Viking BBQ & PebbleTec pool/spa and covered patio. Upstairs includes a luxurious master suite with balcony and an absolutely breathtaking lake view. Master bath w/ dual walk-in closets is beautifully upgraded w/ new sinks, counters, shower doors, fixtures & custom mirrors. Live the Lake Mission Viejo lifestyle: boat, sail, kayak, fish & swim!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28092 Tefir have any available units?
28092 Tefir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28092 Tefir have?
Some of 28092 Tefir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28092 Tefir currently offering any rent specials?
28092 Tefir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28092 Tefir pet-friendly?
No, 28092 Tefir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28092 Tefir offer parking?
No, 28092 Tefir does not offer parking.
Does 28092 Tefir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28092 Tefir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28092 Tefir have a pool?
Yes, 28092 Tefir has a pool.
Does 28092 Tefir have accessible units?
No, 28092 Tefir does not have accessible units.
Does 28092 Tefir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28092 Tefir has units with dishwashers.
Does 28092 Tefir have units with air conditioning?
No, 28092 Tefir does not have units with air conditioning.
