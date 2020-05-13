28092 Tefir

Amenities

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on showings, rental applications must be submitted prior to scheduling showings. Email requests for rental applications to: moonesa.amini@gmail.com.FURNISHED HOME NEXT TO LAKE MISSION VIEJO! Stunning remodeled Lake Mission Viejo custom estate is offered completely furnished (or unfurnished if needed), and is situated on a private cul-de-sac, adjacent to the lake & waterfront w/intimate closeup view of Lake Mission Viejo! This 5 bedroom home features a spacious and functional floorplan including one downstairs bedroom w/ private full bath and four spacious upstairs bedrooms. A perfect family home for living the Lake Mission Viejo lifestyle. Masterfully remodeled with entertaining and fine living as the priority. large built in light-up bar with beer on tap adjacent to the family room with custom remote fireplace and all open to the centerpiece of this home, a gorgeous contemporary kitchen featuring stone counters, large island, Viking stainless steel appliances, Subzero fridge & walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and much more. French doors open to the lush tropical backyard w/ Viking BBQ & PebbleTec pool/spa and covered patio. Upstairs includes a luxurious master suite with balcony and an absolutely breathtaking lake view. Master bath w/ dual walk-in closets is beautifully upgraded w/ new sinks, counters, shower doors, fixtures & custom mirrors. Live the Lake Mission Viejo lifestyle: boat, sail, kayak, fish & swim!