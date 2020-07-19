28022 Via Bonalde

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This home has a view to die for! Located on a single loaded street, you will feel like you are living in your own resort. This home is in the gated 55+ community of Casta Del Sol. Enter the front door to new paint and new carpet. A huge living room with gas fireplace will be wonderful for the cozy evenings. Each room has a view. From the front of the home, you have the green belt across the street with no homes and no car parking. From the back of the home, you have a panoramic view of the hills, city lights, and trees. Absolutely gorgeous and never-ending! The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, a separate pantry, a pass-through window to the attached covered patio for entertaining. The home even comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The bathroom has just been remodeled and is beautiful. The lower portion of the walls have wainscoting and a splash of color on the walls adding to its charm. The sliding door off the kitchen leads to the covered patio with the view and has flowers along its ledge line. Outside the bedroom window you see bird houses, trees, and you can enjoy Mother Nature. The one car direct access garage is long and can accommodate your vehicle plus extra storage space. Casta Del Sol also offers two recreation centers, two swimming pools, spas, exercise/workout room and numerous activity clubs to join if you want. Don't miss this wonderful, light and bright home!