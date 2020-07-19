All apartments in Mission Viejo
28022 Via Bonalde
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28022 Via Bonalde

28022 via Bonalde · No Longer Available
Location

28022 via Bonalde, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This home has a view to die for! Located on a single loaded street, you will feel like you are living in your own resort. This home is in the gated 55+ community of Casta Del Sol. Enter the front door to new paint and new carpet. A huge living room with gas fireplace will be wonderful for the cozy evenings. Each room has a view. From the front of the home, you have the green belt across the street with no homes and no car parking. From the back of the home, you have a panoramic view of the hills, city lights, and trees. Absolutely gorgeous and never-ending! The kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, a separate pantry, a pass-through window to the attached covered patio for entertaining. The home even comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. The bathroom has just been remodeled and is beautiful. The lower portion of the walls have wainscoting and a splash of color on the walls adding to its charm. The sliding door off the kitchen leads to the covered patio with the view and has flowers along its ledge line. Outside the bedroom window you see bird houses, trees, and you can enjoy Mother Nature. The one car direct access garage is long and can accommodate your vehicle plus extra storage space. Casta Del Sol also offers two recreation centers, two swimming pools, spas, exercise/workout room and numerous activity clubs to join if you want. Don't miss this wonderful, light and bright home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28022 Via Bonalde have any available units?
28022 Via Bonalde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 28022 Via Bonalde have?
Some of 28022 Via Bonalde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28022 Via Bonalde currently offering any rent specials?
28022 Via Bonalde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28022 Via Bonalde pet-friendly?
No, 28022 Via Bonalde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde offer parking?
Yes, 28022 Via Bonalde offers parking.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28022 Via Bonalde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde have a pool?
Yes, 28022 Via Bonalde has a pool.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde have accessible units?
No, 28022 Via Bonalde does not have accessible units.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28022 Via Bonalde has units with dishwashers.
Does 28022 Via Bonalde have units with air conditioning?
No, 28022 Via Bonalde does not have units with air conditioning.
