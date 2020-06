27844 Espinoza

Amenities

CORNER LOT HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES. CLEAN AND BRIGHT, NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, DESIRABLE NARCISO FLOORPLAN WITH SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOMS, TWO BATHES, FORMAL DINING ROOM, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, OPEN REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BACK SPLASH, SS APPLIANCES, WINDOW ABOVE KITCHEN SINK OVERLOOKING YOUR GARDEN, ENJOY THE EARLY SUN LIGHT IN YOUR KITCHEN WHILE EATING YOUR BREAKFAST AND READING NEWSPAPER, NICE GARDENING AROUND THE HOUSE WITH AUTOMATIC IRRIGATION. HOA IS RESPONSIBLE FOR MOWING YOUR LAWN AND TRIM YOUR TREES AND BUSHES, WATER THEM AND TAKE CARE OF THEM. SO JUST ENJOY YOUR LIFE. THIS IS A GUARD-GATED 55+ COMMUNITY, SO ONE OF THE RESIDENT MUST BE 55+. THIS COMMUNITY IS FULL OF MATURE TREES AND BEAUTIFUL SETTING EVERYWHERE YOU GO. THE HOA IS DOING A WONDERFUL JOB MAINTAINING THE COMMUNITY PUBLIC AREA. THE ASSOCIATION PROVIDES MANY AMENITIES INCLUDING TWO HEATED POOL, VEGETABLE GARDEN , TENNIS COURTS, SHUFFLE BOARD, BILLIARDS, LIBRARY, CLUB HOUSE AND MORE. COME AND EXPLORE YOUR LIFE.