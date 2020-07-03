27817 Jade

Amenities
Upper End Unit With No One Above Or Below! Completely Remodeled! Large Master Bedroom Plus a 2nd Bedroom with a Built-in Murphy Bed. Great Kitchen With New Cabinets, Major Appliances, Beautiful Quartz Countertop & Stylish Backsplash. Fireplace in The Living Room, Remodeled Bathroom, And Nice Flooring Throughout. Spacious Master Suite Includes a Walk-in Closet! Great Complex With a Pool And Spa. Convenient One Car Garage with
Opener! Close to Everything...Shops, Grocery Stores, Schools, Bank, Entertainment and the Toll Road.