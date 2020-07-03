27817 Jade

Amenities

garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Upper End Unit With No One Above Or Below! Completely Remodeled! Large Master Bedroom Plus a 2nd Bedroom with a Built-in Murphy Bed. Great Kitchen With New Cabinets, Major Appliances, Beautiful Quartz Countertop & Stylish Backsplash. Fireplace in The Living Room, Remodeled Bathroom, And Nice Flooring Throughout. Spacious Master Suite Includes a Walk-in Closet! Great Complex With a Pool And Spa. Convenient One Car Garage with

Opener! Close to Everything...Shops, Grocery Stores, Schools, Bank, Entertainment and the Toll Road.