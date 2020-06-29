27726 Via Rodrigo

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Single Level Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms + Den (possible 3rd Bedroom and is in one of the Most Desirable Areas in the Senior Gated Community of Casta Del Sole (Age 55+) ~ Private Corner Location Backing to Beautiful Large Greenbelt ~ New Carpeting and Paint ~ New Recess Lighting Throughout ~ Large vaulted ceiling in Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Large Separate Formal Dining Room ~Kitchen w/ breakfast Nook ~ Newer Shutters ~ Larger pulldown Attic in Garage forExtra Storage. Two Large Patios one with Private Garden Area.