All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 27726 Via Rodrigo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
27726 Via Rodrigo
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

27726 Via Rodrigo

27726 Via Rodrigo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

27726 Via Rodrigo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Level Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms + Den (possible 3rd Bedroom and is in one of the Most Desirable Areas in the Senior Gated Community of Casta Del Sole (Age 55+) ~ Private Corner Location Backing to Beautiful Large Greenbelt ~ New Carpeting and Paint ~ New Recess Lighting Throughout ~ Large vaulted ceiling in Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Large Separate Formal Dining Room ~Kitchen w/ breakfast Nook ~ Newer Shutters ~ Larger pulldown Attic in Garage forExtra Storage. Two Large Patios one with Private Garden Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have any available units?
27726 Via Rodrigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27726 Via Rodrigo have?
Some of 27726 Via Rodrigo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27726 Via Rodrigo currently offering any rent specials?
27726 Via Rodrigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27726 Via Rodrigo pet-friendly?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo offer parking?
Yes, 27726 Via Rodrigo offers parking.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have a pool?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo does not have a pool.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have accessible units?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo does not have accessible units.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have units with dishwashers?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have units with air conditioning?
No, 27726 Via Rodrigo does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside