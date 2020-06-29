27726 Via Rodrigo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Casta del Sol
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Single Level Floor Plan has 2 Bedrooms + Den (possible 3rd Bedroom and is in one of the Most Desirable Areas in the Senior Gated Community of Casta Del Sole (Age 55+) ~ Private Corner Location Backing to Beautiful Large Greenbelt ~ New Carpeting and Paint ~ New Recess Lighting Throughout ~ Large vaulted ceiling in Living Room w/Fireplace ~ Large Separate Formal Dining Room ~Kitchen w/ breakfast Nook ~ Newer Shutters ~ Larger pulldown Attic in Garage forExtra Storage. Two Large Patios one with Private Garden Area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27726 Via Rodrigo have any available units?
27726 Via Rodrigo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27726 Via Rodrigo have?
Some of 27726 Via Rodrigo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27726 Via Rodrigo currently offering any rent specials?
27726 Via Rodrigo is not currently offering any rent specials.