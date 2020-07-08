27332 Vía Burgos

Amenities
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net
This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is located in a great family neighborhood. The home features new wood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances (tenant provides their own refrigerator) vaulted ceiling in family room, 1 fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access to home and washer and dryer hookups. This is a home you do not want to miss out on. The home is available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Close to freeway and shopping.
Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.