Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27332 Vía Burgos

27332 via Burgos · No Longer Available
Location

27332 via Burgos, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call or text the property manager Tahnee Merideth 714-595-3541
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

This newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home is located in a great family neighborhood. The home features new wood flooring, remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen comes with stainless appliances (tenant provides their own refrigerator) vaulted ceiling in family room, 1 fireplace, 2 car attached garage with direct access to home and washer and dryer hookups. This is a home you do not want to miss out on. The home is available immediately. No smoking. Pets will be considered. Close to freeway and shopping.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,850, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27332 Vía Burgos have any available units?
27332 Vía Burgos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 27332 Vía Burgos have?
Some of 27332 Vía Burgos's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27332 Vía Burgos currently offering any rent specials?
27332 Vía Burgos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27332 Vía Burgos pet-friendly?
Yes, 27332 Vía Burgos is pet friendly.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos offer parking?
Yes, 27332 Vía Burgos offers parking.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27332 Vía Burgos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos have a pool?
No, 27332 Vía Burgos does not have a pool.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos have accessible units?
No, 27332 Vía Burgos does not have accessible units.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos have units with dishwashers?
No, 27332 Vía Burgos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27332 Vía Burgos have units with air conditioning?
No, 27332 Vía Burgos does not have units with air conditioning.

