26824 Turquoise

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking

Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village. Prime location with panoramic views from all rooms and oversized backyard balcony. This home is situated in one of the more private areas of the neighborhood and it’s one of the few units which offer peek ocean views on clear days. Amenities and updates include: water-resistant wood laminate floors throughout, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling in living room, central air conditioning and heating, inside laundry closet with washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Parking includes a single car garage with remote and keypad entry and ample guest parking. Hillcrest has a resort like pool, two spas, and BBQ’s. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included (private beaches, concerts, fishing, boat rentals, and recreational facilities).