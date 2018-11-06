All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:22 PM

26824 Turquoise

Location

26824 Turquoise, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Upper level home with living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and master bedroom downstairs; secondary bedroom and bathroom are upstairs. Updated two bedrooms and two bathrooms with approximately 1,200 square feet in Hillcrest Village. Prime location with panoramic views from all rooms and oversized backyard balcony. This home is situated in one of the more private areas of the neighborhood and it’s one of the few units which offer peek ocean views on clear days. Amenities and updates include: water-resistant wood laminate floors throughout, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling in living room, central air conditioning and heating, inside laundry closet with washer and dryer, and refrigerator. Parking includes a single car garage with remote and keypad entry and ample guest parking. Hillcrest has a resort like pool, two spas, and BBQ’s. Lake Mission Viejo membership is included (private beaches, concerts, fishing, boat rentals, and recreational facilities).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26824 Turquoise have any available units?
26824 Turquoise has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26824 Turquoise have?
Some of 26824 Turquoise's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26824 Turquoise currently offering any rent specials?
26824 Turquoise isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26824 Turquoise pet-friendly?
No, 26824 Turquoise is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26824 Turquoise offer parking?
Yes, 26824 Turquoise does offer parking.
Does 26824 Turquoise have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26824 Turquoise offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26824 Turquoise have a pool?
Yes, 26824 Turquoise has a pool.
Does 26824 Turquoise have accessible units?
No, 26824 Turquoise does not have accessible units.
Does 26824 Turquoise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26824 Turquoise has units with dishwashers.
Does 26824 Turquoise have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26824 Turquoise has units with air conditioning.
