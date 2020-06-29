26822 Morena

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 Bed 2 Bath SFR in Mission Viejo Must See! Call Today - Lovely Home with brand new carpeting and new interior paint. Nice size living room & also a family room just off the kitchen. The master bedroom is big and it will hold a king sized bedroom set. The other three bedrooms are good size. Newer upgrades include double pane windows and sliding glass door, new bathroom vanities, removed popcorn ceilings & new blinds throughout. Gardener included in the rent. Near schools, recreation center and shopping.



Please call today for further details and showing times.



Available January 1st



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE5393162)