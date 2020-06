Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fantastic Opportunity to lease this upgraded and gorgeous Auburn Ridge home with 3 car garage and epoxy floors. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a professional grade stove! Dramatic curved staircase leads to all upstairs bedrooms. Beautiful wood floors, ceramic tile and a great room with fireplace. There is a downstairs laundry room. Picturesque low maintenance rear yard that is very private. Located within the beautiful community of Auburn Ridge and available July 1st.