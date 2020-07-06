26561 Lucinda.

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious townhome overlooking golf course at Mission Viejo Country Club with serene view of water pond. A sparkling clean, well maintained home with high ceilings, large windows, and loads of light. Balcony off living room looks out over golf course. Master suite has large walk-in closet plus a second closet, both with mirrored wardrobe doors, and full en-suite bath with large Roman tub. Direct access two-car garage with additional storage area. Convenient to freeway access and shopping. Move-in ready!