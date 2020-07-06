All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like
26561 Lucinda.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26561 Lucinda
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

26561 Lucinda

26561 Lucinda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

26561 Lucinda, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious townhome overlooking golf course at Mission Viejo Country Club with serene view of water pond. A sparkling clean, well maintained home with high ceilings, large windows, and loads of light. Balcony off living room looks out over golf course. Master suite has large walk-in closet plus a second closet, both with mirrored wardrobe doors, and full en-suite bath with large Roman tub. Direct access two-car garage with additional storage area. Convenient to freeway access and shopping. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 26561 Lucinda have any available units?
26561 Lucinda doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26561 Lucinda have?
Some of 26561 Lucinda's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26561 Lucinda currently offering any rent specials?
26561 Lucinda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26561 Lucinda pet-friendly?
No, 26561 Lucinda is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26561 Lucinda offer parking?
Yes, 26561 Lucinda offers parking.
Does 26561 Lucinda have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26561 Lucinda does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26561 Lucinda have a pool?
No, 26561 Lucinda does not have a pool.
Does 26561 Lucinda have accessible units?
No, 26561 Lucinda does not have accessible units.
Does 26561 Lucinda have units with dishwashers?
No, 26561 Lucinda does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26561 Lucinda have units with air conditioning?
No, 26561 Lucinda does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 BedroomsMission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap PlacesMission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside