Last updated March 1 2020 at 9:35 PM

26485 Verdugo

26485 Verdugo · No Longer Available
Location

26485 Verdugo, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Ashton Court

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Darling Chic with Designer touches - Like New - Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Beautiful Mission Viejo South - community of Ashton in Califia. Penthouse Style - Upstairs End /Corner unit with nobody above or below. All Living /bedroom space on one level (upstairs) - Master Bedroom en-suite - dual vanity sinks and separate tub/shower/toilet area - Second Bedroom with separated bath plus shower/tub - Main Living area features Large open Living room / Dining room, Cozy Fireplace, with direct Access to Large outdoor Patio. Enjoy the Gorgeous and updated kitchen with a ton of cabinet storage, All new Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New bathroom vanity and fixtures, New Paint throughout, and new carpet on entry stairs. Light and Bright with plenty of windows, new blinds, and higher ceilings - direct access one car garage. extra parking available for others. Includes Beautiful community pool and spa area and Lake MV privileges! Excellent Location - Central to all and within blocks to award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26485 Verdugo have any available units?
26485 Verdugo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26485 Verdugo have?
Some of 26485 Verdugo's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26485 Verdugo currently offering any rent specials?
26485 Verdugo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26485 Verdugo pet-friendly?
No, 26485 Verdugo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26485 Verdugo offer parking?
Yes, 26485 Verdugo offers parking.
Does 26485 Verdugo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26485 Verdugo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26485 Verdugo have a pool?
Yes, 26485 Verdugo has a pool.
Does 26485 Verdugo have accessible units?
No, 26485 Verdugo does not have accessible units.
Does 26485 Verdugo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26485 Verdugo has units with dishwashers.
Does 26485 Verdugo have units with air conditioning?
No, 26485 Verdugo does not have units with air conditioning.
