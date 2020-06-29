26485 Verdugo

Amenities

Darling Chic with Designer touches - Like New - Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Beautiful Mission Viejo South - community of Ashton in Califia. Penthouse Style - Upstairs End /Corner unit with nobody above or below. All Living /bedroom space on one level (upstairs) - Master Bedroom en-suite - dual vanity sinks and separate tub/shower/toilet area - Second Bedroom with separated bath plus shower/tub - Main Living area features Large open Living room / Dining room, Cozy Fireplace, with direct Access to Large outdoor Patio. Enjoy the Gorgeous and updated kitchen with a ton of cabinet storage, All new Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New bathroom vanity and fixtures, New Paint throughout, and new carpet on entry stairs. Light and Bright with plenty of windows, new blinds, and higher ceilings - direct access one car garage. extra parking available for others. Includes Beautiful community pool and spa area and Lake MV privileges! Excellent Location - Central to all and within blocks to award winning schools.