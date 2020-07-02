26462 Loma Verde

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly parking courtyard some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking internet access

BEAUTIFUL EXEC STUDIO APARTMENT SECLUDED & PRIVATE - Property Id: 249773



This ALMOST NEW Apartment Studio of course has new, modern decor, is fully furnished, is quiet, private and so is your own courtyard, where you can eat under the stars or sip your morning brew surrounded by trees, flowers and birds chirping. Convenient parking in front of your door. EVERYTHING INCLUDED & NONSMOKER(S) only please. Call 949-235-0998

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249773

Property Id 249773



(RLNE5663096)