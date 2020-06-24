26131 La Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Premium location on green belt offers beautiful sunsets and city lights views! Extra private upper end unit with private staircase to balcony patio/entry! Very light and open plan with high volume ceilings and extra window in living room! Central heating and air conditioning! Inside laundry! New washer and dryer and refrigerator are included! Water and trash service included! Lake Mission Viejo membership privileges are included! Great Mission Viejo neighborhood is close to freeways, toll roads, local schools and colleges and Irvine Spectrum! Walk to nearby Alicia Park, shops and restaurants! All new PEX re-piping just completed on this unit! Hurry!