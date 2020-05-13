26091 Avenida Bonachon

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! The location is simply incredible! Just steps away from Highpark Business center, Kaiser and multiple shopping centers with a short drive to Target, 5 freeway and multiple world-class schools you can't find a better place to call home on a very quiet street. Light and bright 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms with a large, private back yard with incredible views. This home features a highly coveted single-story layout with luxurious hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, a new driveway and a meticulously manicured yard. The home has also been upgraded with a stainless steel gas stove, new garage door, and dual pane windows throughout for added comfort and efficiency. Your large master suite offers direct access to the backyard with amazing sunset views too. Additional 3 more rooms for your family members. You can access incredible Mission Viejo Lake amenities like grass areas, picnic tables, BBQs, concerts, boat rentals, and so much more. Immaculate and ready to move in.