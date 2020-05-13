All apartments in Mission Viejo
Location

26091 Avenida Bonachon, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Location! Location! Location! The location is simply incredible! Just steps away from Highpark Business center, Kaiser and multiple shopping centers with a short drive to Target, 5 freeway and multiple world-class schools you can't find a better place to call home on a very quiet street. Light and bright 4 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms with a large, private back yard with incredible views. This home features a highly coveted single-story layout with luxurious hardwood floors, new carpet, granite counters, a new driveway and a meticulously manicured yard. The home has also been upgraded with a stainless steel gas stove, new garage door, and dual pane windows throughout for added comfort and efficiency. Your large master suite offers direct access to the backyard with amazing sunset views too. Additional 3 more rooms for your family members. You can access incredible Mission Viejo Lake amenities like grass areas, picnic tables, BBQs, concerts, boat rentals, and so much more. Immaculate and ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have any available units?
26091 Avenida Bonachon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have?
Some of 26091 Avenida Bonachon's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26091 Avenida Bonachon currently offering any rent specials?
26091 Avenida Bonachon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26091 Avenida Bonachon pet-friendly?
No, 26091 Avenida Bonachon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon offer parking?
Yes, 26091 Avenida Bonachon offers parking.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26091 Avenida Bonachon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have a pool?
No, 26091 Avenida Bonachon does not have a pool.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have accessible units?
No, 26091 Avenida Bonachon does not have accessible units.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26091 Avenida Bonachon has units with dishwashers.
Does 26091 Avenida Bonachon have units with air conditioning?
No, 26091 Avenida Bonachon does not have units with air conditioning.
