26016 Ravenna Road

Fabulous home, beautifully appointed & customized throughout. From the moment you step through the front door of this home you see the attention paid to every detail - the custom staircase railing, custom dining room ceiling, plantation shutters & recessed can lights, custom French doors leading to the patio;professionally designed entertaining backyard with exquisite stone fireplace, built-in barbecue & countertop seating area, cascading water fountain, raised planters & seating areas complimented with beautiful stone work.Throughout the home is custom cabinetry, upgraded lighting, new carpet & custom paint colors.Delight in the open kitchen design, custom cabinetry, great storage space, center island, stainless steel appliances, extensive counter space, beautiful granite countertops, custom backsplash, stone flooring, stainless steel sink, upgraded fixtures & lighting.The adjoining nook and family room open to the backyard through the custom French doors.The master suite is exceptional. This spacious retreat is a quiet haven. Luxuriate in the fully customized bathroom with a fabulous soaking tub and gorgeous stone finishes. Spacious secondary bedrooms & remodeled bathrooms complete this must see home! You won’t be disappointed! And there is more…excellent award-winning schools, Lake Mission Viejo privileges, Text Laura 949-842-7760 for info