Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
26016 Ravenna Road
Last updated February 3 2020 at 9:52 AM

26016 Ravenna Road

26016 Ravenna Road · No Longer Available
Location

26016 Ravenna Road, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Califia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous home, beautifully appointed & customized throughout. From the moment you step through the front door of this home you see the attention paid to every detail - the custom staircase railing, custom dining room ceiling, plantation shutters & recessed can lights, custom French doors leading to the patio;professionally designed entertaining backyard with exquisite stone fireplace, built-in barbecue & countertop seating area, cascading water fountain, raised planters & seating areas complimented with beautiful stone work.Throughout the home is custom cabinetry, upgraded lighting, new carpet & custom paint colors.Delight in the open kitchen design, custom cabinetry, great storage space, center island, stainless steel appliances, extensive counter space, beautiful granite countertops, custom backsplash, stone flooring, stainless steel sink, upgraded fixtures & lighting.The adjoining nook and family room open to the backyard through the custom French doors.The master suite is exceptional. This spacious retreat is a quiet haven. Luxuriate in the fully customized bathroom with a fabulous soaking tub and gorgeous stone finishes. Spacious secondary bedrooms & remodeled bathrooms complete this must see home! You won’t be disappointed! And there is more…excellent award-winning schools, Lake Mission Viejo privileges, Text Laura 949-842-7760 for info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26016 Ravenna Road have any available units?
26016 Ravenna Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 26016 Ravenna Road have?
Some of 26016 Ravenna Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26016 Ravenna Road currently offering any rent specials?
26016 Ravenna Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26016 Ravenna Road pet-friendly?
No, 26016 Ravenna Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road offer parking?
Yes, 26016 Ravenna Road offers parking.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26016 Ravenna Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road have a pool?
No, 26016 Ravenna Road does not have a pool.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road have accessible units?
No, 26016 Ravenna Road does not have accessible units.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26016 Ravenna Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 26016 Ravenna Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 26016 Ravenna Road does not have units with air conditioning.

