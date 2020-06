Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage tennis court

Great End Unit in MV! - Awesome location for this property: End unit, next to tennis courts. Nice size backyard with gorgeous views. Inside you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious bathrooms, and a bright kitchen overlooking the large family room and dining area. As a bonus, there's also an atrium! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Located in the heart of Mission Viejo, with very convenient access to excellent schools, transportation, and restaurants/shops.



(RLNE4950961)