25292 Arcadian Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enjoy this 4 or 5 bedroom home (5th bedroom can be used as an office also). Enter to an open floor plan. Downstairs, dbl doors open to an office or downstairs bedroom. The formal living room has a dual sided fireplace which also opens to the dining and kitchen areas. Nice open kitchen to the bonus room or separate family room with lots of natural light, built in cabinets, and a door to the private back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus the master. The 1st Bedroom upstairs has an open retreat area. All secondary bedrooms are over sized; some with vaulted ceilings. The hall full bathroom has been remodeled. Enter the huge master bedroom with dual double mirrored closets with organizers and/or cedar. The master bath is as large as some bedrooms in a newer home. The bath has a new vanity and toilet as well as a huge tub and separate shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the house has central air. What an economical home...There is a front yard and then a huge back and side yard for entertaining, throwing balls back and forth, or just relaxing and reading a book. Laundry room is located adjacent to the garage with its own room. Two car direct access garage. This is a great home with lots of room and in a great neighborhood.