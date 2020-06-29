All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:31 AM

25292 Arcadian Avenue

25292 Arcadian Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25292 Arcadian Avenue, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Enjoy this 4 or 5 bedroom home (5th bedroom can be used as an office also). Enter to an open floor plan. Downstairs, dbl doors open to an office or downstairs bedroom. The formal living room has a dual sided fireplace which also opens to the dining and kitchen areas. Nice open kitchen to the bonus room or separate family room with lots of natural light, built in cabinets, and a door to the private back yard. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms plus the master. The 1st Bedroom upstairs has an open retreat area. All secondary bedrooms are over sized; some with vaulted ceilings. The hall full bathroom has been remodeled. Enter the huge master bedroom with dual double mirrored closets with organizers and/or cedar. The master bath is as large as some bedrooms in a newer home. The bath has a new vanity and toilet as well as a huge tub and separate shower. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and the house has central air. What an economical home...There is a front yard and then a huge back and side yard for entertaining, throwing balls back and forth, or just relaxing and reading a book. Laundry room is located adjacent to the garage with its own room. Two car direct access garage. This is a great home with lots of room and in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have any available units?
25292 Arcadian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have?
Some of 25292 Arcadian Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25292 Arcadian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25292 Arcadian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25292 Arcadian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25292 Arcadian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25292 Arcadian Avenue offers parking.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25292 Arcadian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have a pool?
No, 25292 Arcadian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25292 Arcadian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25292 Arcadian Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25292 Arcadian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25292 Arcadian Avenue has units with air conditioning.

