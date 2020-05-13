24600 Alcoba Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable old school Mission Viejo at its finest! This single level home is in one of the best locations in the entire city. Close to schools, parks, shops, restaurants and more, it is off the beaten path of La Paz Rd, yet still easy access to I-5 freeway. Superbly located at the end of a secluded cul-de-sac, it offers the ultimate in quiet privacy. This fabulous open floor plan features all new beautiful barn wood looking vinyl plank flooring throughout, completely remodeled kitchen has all new white shaker cabinets w/self closing drawers - large stainless steel sink & appliances - quartz counters & glass tile backsplash. The kitchen eating area opens to pleasant rear covered patio. Perfect for entertaining, the flow is such that one can really take advantage of a year round indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Double door entry invites you into a light and bright living room with vaulted cathedral ceiling that includes a tropical style fan, cozy wood burning fireplace, & large windows/slider allowing lots of natural light to enter. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with newer cabinets, counters & sinks, mirrors & fixtures. Master bedroom also has high vaulted ceilings. Enjoy ample parking w/attached 2 car garage that has direct access, plus 2 additional spaces on the driveway. Enormous lushly landscaped front and rear yards are beautiful & include grassy areas and fruit trees. Highly sought after locale!