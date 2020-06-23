23691 Via Storni

Amenities

Listed by Polly Standridge , for more information 949-939-4780. Panoramic-Sunset View! Private Corner Lot, No Street Noise, Single Loaded Street, Gated55+community, within Golf-Course amenities, very rare desirable ELENA open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, single level, private exclusive yard with view. Fresh New Exterior Structure and Interior Paint, Newer Water Heater/Furnance/Air-Conditioning unit. Includes newer white Refrigerator. Newer Washer and Dryer in garage. No home in front or behind property. Fireplace in Living room, separate formal dining, in-kitchen dining. Extra Storage room by Patio. Sliding glass door in Living room and Kitchen access to back patio-yard. Professionally clean, ready move-in condition. 2 separate association heated swimming pool facilities. Enjoy active outdoor/indoor daily activities at the community Recreation Center includes, Gym/Library/Craft-Art/Billard/Water Aerobics/ Line Dancing/Group Travel/dinner entertainment/variety show/Party by the Pool/Paddle tennis/shuffleboard/Golf class and social events. Walk to the beautiful lake of mission viejo. Conviniently close to grocery store, banks, post office, church, health care facilities, civic centers.