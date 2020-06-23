All apartments in Mission Viejo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23691 Via Storni

23691 via Storni · No Longer Available
Location

23691 via Storni, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Casta del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Listed by Polly Standridge , for more information 949-939-4780. Panoramic-Sunset View! Private Corner Lot, No Street Noise, Single Loaded Street, Gated55+community, within Golf-Course amenities, very rare desirable ELENA open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, single level, private exclusive yard with view. Fresh New Exterior Structure and Interior Paint, Newer Water Heater/Furnance/Air-Conditioning unit. Includes newer white Refrigerator. Newer Washer and Dryer in garage. No home in front or behind property. Fireplace in Living room, separate formal dining, in-kitchen dining. Extra Storage room by Patio. Sliding glass door in Living room and Kitchen access to back patio-yard. Professionally clean, ready move-in condition. 2 separate association heated swimming pool facilities. Enjoy active outdoor/indoor daily activities at the community Recreation Center includes, Gym/Library/Craft-Art/Billard/Water Aerobics/ Line Dancing/Group Travel/dinner entertainment/variety show/Party by the Pool/Paddle tennis/shuffleboard/Golf class and social events. Walk to the beautiful lake of mission viejo. Conviniently close to grocery store, banks, post office, church, health care facilities, civic centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23691 Via Storni have any available units?
23691 Via Storni doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23691 Via Storni have?
Some of 23691 Via Storni's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23691 Via Storni currently offering any rent specials?
23691 Via Storni isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23691 Via Storni pet-friendly?
No, 23691 Via Storni is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23691 Via Storni offer parking?
Yes, 23691 Via Storni does offer parking.
Does 23691 Via Storni have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23691 Via Storni offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23691 Via Storni have a pool?
Yes, 23691 Via Storni has a pool.
Does 23691 Via Storni have accessible units?
No, 23691 Via Storni does not have accessible units.
Does 23691 Via Storni have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23691 Via Storni has units with dishwashers.
Does 23691 Via Storni have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23691 Via Storni has units with air conditioning.
