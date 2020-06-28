All apartments in Mission Viejo
23459 Ridgeway

Location

23459 Ridgeway, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Stoneridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND OPEN! Stunning home with loads of upgrades located in guard gated community of Stoneridge. Enter into the 2 story foyer where a dramatic dual staircase and marble flooring greets you along with beautiful decorative moldings. Step down to formal living room w/coffered ceiling that leads to the formal dining room w/custom light fixture. Spacious family room w/fireplace & built-in at media niche, kitchen is absolutely STUNNING w/stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space & cabinets, breakfast bar and breakfast nook! Upgraded powder room and downstairs office or 5th bedroom complete lower level. 4 bedrooms upstairs, (1 is an en-suite), 2.75 baths (upgraded), master suite is huge w/view of city lights, master bath has a spa tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet w/custom built-ins! 3rd story bonus room w/pool table and plenty of space for teens. Convenient laundry room w/sink and cabinets. Tons of custom woodwork thru-out, crown moldings, tall baseboards, dentil molding, wainscot, encased doors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, plantation shutters, private backyard with fire pit and no maintenance astro-turf in front & backyards.2 car garage w/epoxy floors. One of the most beautiful and cleanest rentals on the market! Close to store, parks, trails, Lake MV, freeway, toll roads and schools. Note: 3rd car tandem garage is not included. Owner needs to store their personal items.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23459 Ridgeway have any available units?
23459 Ridgeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23459 Ridgeway have?
Some of 23459 Ridgeway's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23459 Ridgeway currently offering any rent specials?
23459 Ridgeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23459 Ridgeway pet-friendly?
No, 23459 Ridgeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 23459 Ridgeway offer parking?
Yes, 23459 Ridgeway offers parking.
Does 23459 Ridgeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23459 Ridgeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23459 Ridgeway have a pool?
No, 23459 Ridgeway does not have a pool.
Does 23459 Ridgeway have accessible units?
No, 23459 Ridgeway does not have accessible units.
Does 23459 Ridgeway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23459 Ridgeway has units with dishwashers.
Does 23459 Ridgeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 23459 Ridgeway does not have units with air conditioning.
