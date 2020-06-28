23459 Ridgeway

Amenities
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND OPEN! Stunning home with loads of upgrades located in guard gated community of Stoneridge. Enter into the 2 story foyer where a dramatic dual staircase and marble flooring greets you along with beautiful decorative moldings. Step down to formal living room w/coffered ceiling that leads to the formal dining room w/custom light fixture. Spacious family room w/fireplace & built-in at media niche, kitchen is absolutely STUNNING w/stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space & cabinets, breakfast bar and breakfast nook! Upgraded powder room and downstairs office or 5th bedroom complete lower level. 4 bedrooms upstairs, (1 is an en-suite), 2.75 baths (upgraded), master suite is huge w/view of city lights, master bath has a spa tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet w/custom built-ins! 3rd story bonus room w/pool table and plenty of space for teens. Convenient laundry room w/sink and cabinets. Tons of custom woodwork thru-out, crown moldings, tall baseboards, dentil molding, wainscot, encased doors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, plantation shutters, private backyard with fire pit and no maintenance astro-turf in front & backyards.2 car garage w/epoxy floors. One of the most beautiful and cleanest rentals on the market! Close to store, parks, trails, Lake MV, freeway, toll roads and schools. Note: 3rd car tandem garage is not included. Owner needs to store their personal items.