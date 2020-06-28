23459 Ridgeway

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool table garage hot tub

GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS AND OPEN! Stunning home with loads of upgrades located in guard gated community of Stoneridge. Enter into the 2 story foyer where a dramatic dual staircase and marble flooring greets you along with beautiful decorative moldings. Step down to formal living room w/coffered ceiling that leads to the formal dining room w/custom light fixture. Spacious family room w/fireplace & built-in at media niche, kitchen is absolutely STUNNING w/stainless steel appliances, abundance of counter space & cabinets, breakfast bar and breakfast nook! Upgraded powder room and downstairs office or 5th bedroom complete lower level. 4 bedrooms upstairs, (1 is an en-suite), 2.75 baths (upgraded), master suite is huge w/view of city lights, master bath has a spa tub, walk-in shower, dual vanities and a large walk-in closet w/custom built-ins! 3rd story bonus room w/pool table and plenty of space for teens. Convenient laundry room w/sink and cabinets. Tons of custom woodwork thru-out, crown moldings, tall baseboards, dentil molding, wainscot, encased doors, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, plantation shutters, private backyard with fire pit and no maintenance astro-turf in front & backyards.2 car garage w/epoxy floors. One of the most beautiful and cleanest rentals on the market! Close to store, parks, trails, Lake MV, freeway, toll roads and schools. Note: 3rd car tandem garage is not included. Owner needs to store their personal items.