All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 23431 Via Linda #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
23431 Via Linda #C
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

23431 Via Linda #C

23431 Via Linda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

23431 Via Linda, Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DELIGHTFUL 2 STORY CONDO IN MISSION VIEJO - Delightful 2 story 2 br/1.5 bath condo home in lovely "Ridgemont" community. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious dining area with sliding door to ample size rear patio. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, new dishwasher. Powder bath down with adjacent storage closet and direct access 2 car garage with lots of built in storage, washer and dryer hookup and garage door opener. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Very good size master bedroom with ceiling fan, dual mirrored wardrobe closets and access to full bath. Bath has granite counter tops and tub with shower.
2nd bedroom is also a good size with mirrored wardrobe closet and ceiling fan. Downstairs flooring is tile,baths and kitchen tile and staircase and bedrooms are carpeted. The property has forced air heating and central AC. The community amenities include pool and spa. Lake Mission Viejo privileges are available for tenant. Transfer fee of $75.00 per household to be paid by tenant
should they wish to participate. Owner would consider longer than one year lease. Owner will consider pet on case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

(RLNE5432711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23431 Via Linda #C have any available units?
23431 Via Linda #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 23431 Via Linda #C have?
Some of 23431 Via Linda #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23431 Via Linda #C currently offering any rent specials?
23431 Via Linda #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23431 Via Linda #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 23431 Via Linda #C is pet friendly.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C offer parking?
Yes, 23431 Via Linda #C offers parking.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23431 Via Linda #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C have a pool?
Yes, 23431 Via Linda #C has a pool.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C have accessible units?
No, 23431 Via Linda #C does not have accessible units.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23431 Via Linda #C has units with dishwashers.
Does 23431 Via Linda #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23431 Via Linda #C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside