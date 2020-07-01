23431 Via Linda #C

Amenities

DELIGHTFUL 2 STORY CONDO IN MISSION VIEJO - Delightful 2 story 2 br/1.5 bath condo home in lovely "Ridgemont" community. Large living room with fireplace. Spacious dining area with sliding door to ample size rear patio. Kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including gas range, microwave, new dishwasher. Powder bath down with adjacent storage closet and direct access 2 car garage with lots of built in storage, washer and dryer hookup and garage door opener. Both bedrooms are upstairs. Very good size master bedroom with ceiling fan, dual mirrored wardrobe closets and access to full bath. Bath has granite counter tops and tub with shower.

2nd bedroom is also a good size with mirrored wardrobe closet and ceiling fan. Downstairs flooring is tile,baths and kitchen tile and staircase and bedrooms are carpeted. The property has forced air heating and central AC. The community amenities include pool and spa. Lake Mission Viejo privileges are available for tenant. Transfer fee of $75.00 per household to be paid by tenant

should they wish to participate. Owner would consider longer than one year lease. Owner will consider pet on case by case basis with additional pet deposit.



(RLNE5432711)