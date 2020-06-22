22631 Hazeltine

Amenities

Beautiful Canyon Crest gated community home in Mission Viejo located just above lake. Canyon Crest has wonderful community pools, gym, playgrounds and tennis courts. This lease will Include Membership to nearby Lake Mission Viejo for boating, fishing and the beach with free concerts. This home has 4 bedrooms, a big bonus room upstairs, and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom is located downstairs with an adjacent bathroom. Large living room with dining area. The ample family room is attached to the large kitchen divided by an island suitable in size to seat 8 people. There is also a breakfast nook area. 3 car garage with direct access. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. HOA dues, washer/dryer and gardener included.