All apartments in Mission Viejo
Find more places like 22631 Hazeltine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mission Viejo, CA
/
22631 Hazeltine
Last updated February 16 2020 at 4:04 PM

22631 Hazeltine

22631 Hazeltine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mission Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all

Location

22631 Hazeltine, Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Canyon Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Canyon Crest gated community home in Mission Viejo located just above lake. Canyon Crest has wonderful community pools, gym, playgrounds and tennis courts. This lease will Include Membership to nearby Lake Mission Viejo for boating, fishing and the beach with free concerts. This home has 4 bedrooms, a big bonus room upstairs, and 3 full bathrooms. One bedroom is located downstairs with an adjacent bathroom. Large living room with dining area. The ample family room is attached to the large kitchen divided by an island suitable in size to seat 8 people. There is also a breakfast nook area. 3 car garage with direct access. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. HOA dues, washer/dryer and gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22631 Hazeltine have any available units?
22631 Hazeltine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mission Viejo, CA.
What amenities does 22631 Hazeltine have?
Some of 22631 Hazeltine's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22631 Hazeltine currently offering any rent specials?
22631 Hazeltine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22631 Hazeltine pet-friendly?
No, 22631 Hazeltine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mission Viejo.
Does 22631 Hazeltine offer parking?
Yes, 22631 Hazeltine does offer parking.
Does 22631 Hazeltine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22631 Hazeltine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22631 Hazeltine have a pool?
Yes, 22631 Hazeltine has a pool.
Does 22631 Hazeltine have accessible units?
No, 22631 Hazeltine does not have accessible units.
Does 22631 Hazeltine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22631 Hazeltine has units with dishwashers.
Does 22631 Hazeltine have units with air conditioning?
No, 22631 Hazeltine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Saddleback Ranch
23150 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92691
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
Sycamore Lane
25162 Charlinda Dr
Mission Viejo, CA 92691

Similar Pages

Mission Viejo 1 BedroomsMission Viejo 2 Bedrooms
Mission Viejo Apartments under $2,000Mission Viejo Cheap Places
Mission Viejo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASan Marcos, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saddleback CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside